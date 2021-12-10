Jack's Natural Food Store will almost double the size of its store in a planned move to Longview's newest commercial development, the Crossing at Main and Main, at Eastman Road and Loop 281.
"We have been looking for the right spot for a new store for years," said Jennifer Moore, who owns the business with her husband, Seanor. Her parents started Jack's in 1979, and they took over in 2014.
She said they've outgrown their store at 400 E. Loop 281, and more space is especially needed for the restaurant.
"Our parking lot at our current location is way too small to accommodate our volume of lunch business. We know that our customers are going to love the new location," Jennifer Moore said. "Also, people in general are starting to be more health conscious so we get a lot of new customers all the time."
The existing Jack's Natural Food Store is 4,400 square feet. The new store, which will be constructed on the east side of Nealy Way at Loop 281, will be 8,320 square feet.
In addition to more parking, the store will feature a "bigger, beautiful dining room and outside patio."
"The space will have an organic and inviting feel," Moore said. "We still will have a drive-thru window."
The restaurant will continue to serve its customer favorites while also expanding the menu. The smoothie and juice bar will be larger with more juicing options. The store also will feature a larger grab-and-go section, as well as more groceries, beer and wine, vitamins, meats, cheeses and produce.
Construction is expected to start early next year, with the store opening in January 2023 if not before.
The Crossing at Main and Main is a development by Future Frontiers. Wade Johnson, who also is vice president of Johnson & Pace Engineering in Longview, is principal of Future Frontiers.
Bill Graham, a Longview commercial real estate broker with Sperry Commercial - Graham Group, represents the development.