PLANO — J.C. Penney Co. announced Wednesday that in response to the evolving global COVID-19 pandemic, it will temporarily close its stores and business offices, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The stores and business offices are scheduled to reopen April 2.
"With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers and our communities," said Jill Soltau, CEO of JCPenney. "We know this is a critical, unprecedented time, and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted."
The company will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local, state, and federal health officials and will reassess or adjust its policies accordingly as the situation unfolds, she said.
Customers can continue to shop online at jcp.com or through its app, Soltau said.