Jocelyn's Mexican Grill is open for the last time today at 809 Pine Tree Road before moving to a new location sometime in June.
The restaurant is relocating to the former Salsarita's Fresh Mexican Grill, at 1000 Wal St. in Longview. Felipa Murillo owns Jocelyn's with her family — husband Antolin Flores, daughter Shirly Jocylene and son Pedro Seguara. They opened the restaurant on Pine Tree Road several years ago. Issues with the building she's leasing prompted her move.
"It's a better building," Murillo said of the former Salsarita's location.
She was uncertain when she'll be opening at the new location, but is planning on sometime in June depending on getting all the necessary equipment in place. Murillo said the menu will remain the same, although she will likely add some new dishes.