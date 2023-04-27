A Joyce Crane employee working at the Eastman Chemical Co. site near Longview was killed in October when he was hit by 1,250 pounds of falling blocks, according to a federal report.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration's website shows Joyce Crane was issued a citation for a "serious" violation and fined $12,656 in relation to the death of 28-year-old Charlton "Will" Davidson.
"At 8:20 a.m. on October 24, 2022, an employee was positioning outrigger pads for boom and hoisting apparatus heavy equipment at a construction site. The employee was killed when the 1250 lb blocks fell from the end of the boom and struck him in the head," information on OSHA's website says.
Outriggers extend out from a crane to help stabilize the equipment when it is lifting a heavy load. An outrigger pad is placed under an outrigger also to improve stability.
“The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident,” Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said in a statement after the accident.
Joyce Crane previously said Davidson, whose obituary described him as a crane operator, had worked for the company since 2014.
The company regularly works as a contractor at the Eastman Chemical facility.
Joyce Crane started in 1985 in Longview as Joyce Steel Erection. It joined Marmon Crane Services in 2019.