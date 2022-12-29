Kilgore's popular Circle Cafe has a new owner who is a familiar face to the East Texas dining scene.
Verenice Ordirica is now the third owner of the more than 20 year old Circle Cafe at 100 Houston St. in Kilgore, which she purchased from longtime owner Tonya Wade. Many taco lovers in East Texas are already familiar with Ordirica and her family, though, first through her father's business, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31, and then through her sit-down restaurant, Edgar's Big Taco No. 2 in downtown Kilgore. She also operates two Edgar's Big Taco food trucks throughout East Texas.
She's not planning major changes at Circle Cafe, although she plans to add catering services. The well-loved homestyle breakfast menu will remain, with pancakes as large as the plate they're served on, and a lunch menu featuring Southern favorites such as macaroni and cheese, hamburger steaks, chicken fried steak, green beans and collard greens.
Hours are 5:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.