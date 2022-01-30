Skeeter Performance Fishing Boats in Kilgore is celebrating global recognition it received from its parent company, Yamaha of Japan.
Skeeter boats has been a part of the company since 1996.
"For the past several years, Yamaha-owned marine companies participate in a global meeting" called the Global Marine Monozukuri Conference, information from Skeeter says. The best translation for that word, said Jeff Stone, senior vice president and general manager at Skeeter, is "manufacturing with craftsmanship."
Skeeter began participating in the global conference in 2016, and for 2021 received the Grand Award, recognizing the company for the overall best presentation of activities at its facility. The conference for 2021 took place in a series of Zoom meetings.
"During the conference, companies from around the globe present manufacturing activities at their site in efforts to share best practices and improvements for other companies to learn and use in their operations," the company reported, including companies in Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, India and other American companies in Indiana, Georgia and Wisconsin.
The fiberglass boat manufacturing industry has grown in terms of the use of more science, better technology and improved processes, Stone said.
"Being a part of Yamaha now for 25 years, we've been able to tap into many of those technologies, whether it be processes or material or systems," Stone said. "That's been of great benefit to us."
Bringing more science to the process has allowed Skeeter to look at its production practices, look at materials and develop more efficient methods of building a boat. Company engineers have conducted a "very independent analysis of how boats are made, from the beginning to the end when the outboard motors are attached," he said.
"There are so many steps in that process. What our team of engineers do is they go through and break down all those steps, into not only timed steps, but even down to the second," Stone said. "It's not only just labor timing, but it's a process of how we manage, how we move materials through the line, how we utilize the square footage of our facility."
During the Global Marine Monozukuri Conference, Skeeter's team presented projects and processes it had implemented in the past year as a result.
Stone said that in the past five or years, Skeeter has made capital improvements to how the company manufactures its products based on a "very scientific process." That process, for instance, led the company to begin manufacturing its own boat trailers and its own wiring harnesses and various cables. The trailer manufacturing facility was a $4.5 million investment, Stone said, that resulted in the creation of 30 jobs. Today, the company employs 350 people.
"Those are two very key identifiable integration projects that have come as a result of measuring our processes and being able to implement not only improvements, but lower the cost of manufacturing," and also bring additional jobs to the market, Stone said.
The Global Marine Monozukuri Conference isn't intended to be a competition, and the companies don't prepare for it as such, Skeeter reported. However, participants are asked to vote on several categories.
"(Receiving the Grand Award) is a huge accomplishment for Skeeter Boats and its employees to be recognized on global platform," a statement from Skeeter says.