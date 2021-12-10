The restaurant chain The Juicy Seafood appears to have abandoned plans to locate in the former Luby's restaurant at 2802 Tuttle Boulevard, but another local restaurateur is stepping in to bring in a dining concept new to the city.
Andy Lu recently opened the Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar at 3084 N. Eastman Road, where Cajun Steamer and Fish City Grill once were located. Now, he has hung a banner at the former Luby's site indicating a KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant will open there.
He said Friday it's a completely different concept from Hook & Reel, which likely won't open for at least six months.
KPOT describes itself as a "unique, hands-on all-you-can-eat dining experience that merges traditional Asian hot pot with Korean BBQ flavors – but modernized with a full bar and a nightlife-like atmosphere."
"A lot of people here want to try the new stuff. That's why we're bringing something we don't have here," Lu said.