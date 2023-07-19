Local KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot operators weren't kidding when they told the News-Journal this past week that the restaurant was "coming soon."
The restaurant opened Wednesday at 2802 Tuttle Blvd., where Luby's previously was located.
Andy Lu is the local franchisee and General Manager is Steven Loftin.
Hours are 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, with the last seating at 9 p.m.; 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the last seating at 10 p.m.; and 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, with the last seating at 9 p.m.
“We’re an all-you-can-eat, but not a buffet,” Loftin said previously.
Diners order through their servers, but customers cook their food at the tables, which are equipped with grill and hot pot systems.
Mixed beverages, beer, hot sake and soju, a Korean-style wine, also are available at KPOT.