Bridget Stiles carefully arranged flowers Wednesday, gently selecting different blooms that would be given to those affected by breast cancer.
"We just want them to come in and feel special today," Stiles said.
Stiles owns The Lab on Center in Longview, a new space designed to help local entrepreneurs collaborate and thrive and for customers to have access to a variety of services in one location.
"We are a creative community for creative business," she said.
Stiles established The Lab on Center amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help local entrepreneurs get back in business. It has about 10 suites of business owners who have come together so far.
Suite owners rent space from Stiles, and the group collectively markets their services. The space serves as a collaborative environment for the individual businesses and allows customers to visit a variety of services.
"We have everything from beauty services to shops and retail and interior design," said Brittany DeHart, who owns Hartland Home within The Lab on Center.
Local artist Sharon Grimes' artwork adorns the walls in the central gathering area of The Lab. Meanwhile, suites include Hartland Home, KD Aesthetic Artistry, Velvet Pearl Boutique, Daniele Aiken Beauty Lounge, Hair by Talon Chambers, Lana Parsons Swank Nail Studio, Hallelujah Cookies and Stiles' own suite, Allie Laine Atelier.
Allie Laine Atelier serves as Stiles' floral design studio. A floral artist, Stiles previously owned Allie Laine Flowers, starting in 2005. The suite for her Atelier (French for "workshop") is her way of getting back to floral design.
She used her floral design skills Wednesday as suite owners joined together to honor women fighting breast cancer, those who have survived the disease and their loved ones who have been impacted by it.
The suite owners served appetizers, and Judy Richardson, owner of Hallelujah Cookies, baked pink-toned treats for the event.
Meanwhile, Stiles gave out flowers to lift the spirits of those impacted by breast cancer.
"So many people need to be lifted up and are being really affected by everything that's going on. There's so much negativity right now," DeHart said. "We just hope that this lifts everyone's spirits. Even if it just puts a smile on one person's face, then we've done our job."