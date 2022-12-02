The need for developable land likely will be one of the issues addressed when the Longview Economic Development Corp. starts putting together a road map for the future.
The organization, which works to attract new companies and jobs to the community and supports expansion at existing companies, is coming off two years of multiple successes. Its work to attract companies to Longview is bringing thousands of jobs to the community and millions of dollars in investment.
Future efforts, though, could be affected by the availability of suitable land for developing new projects in Longview.
Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO's president and CEO, previously has said that the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road is essentially full, as is the newer North Business Park off Judson and George Richey roads, where Dollar General and Gap Inc. located their distribution centers.
Specifically, Mansfield previously has said the city lacks available land of 200 to 500 acres with rail access, but smaller tracts of 25 acres also are in short supply.
"We'll need to do something if we want to have property to develop on," he said, and LEDCO doesn't care what part of the city that land might be in.
Gregg County, he said, is the sixth-smallest county in Texas in terms of land size. While LEDCO is authorized to pursue projects in the city's extra-territorial jurisdiction, there are challenges there are well. Much of the available land doesn't have water and sewer service, or wells and pipelines hinder development.
"We want companies to locate in Longview," Mansfield said, but if not in Longview, then Gregg County, and if not Gregg County then the East Texas region.
LEDCO has hired a consultant to work with it as it kicks off a strategic planning process this month.
The organization will work with Boyette Strategic Advisors, which is based in Little Rock, Arkansas, throughout the process. Del Boyette is the organization's principle.
Mansfield said LEDCO budgeted $100,000 for the consultant, but that it likely will cost $85,000 to $90,000.
Mansfield expects the strategic planning process will take five to six months and said it will be similar to the city's comprehensive plan.
Land will probably be one of the issues addressed, he said, as well as looking at all of Longview's strengths and weaknesses and looking at the city's data — what business sectors should be targeted and what level of underemployment the city has, for instance.
The process will map a plan of work to achieve the goals LEDCO sets.