A key spot in Longview’s history secured a place in the city’s future on Friday.
Longview Economic Development Corp. officials and others gathered Friday at the intersection of Whaley and Second streets, ceremoniously shoveled dirt that had been brought in for the occasion and celebrated the groundbreaking for a project that had been years in the making. Construction is expected to start in the next few weeks on a new office for LEDCO.
The site across from the Longview Community Center has a special place in Longview’s history, as it once was home to Longview High School, from 1933-1976, when the “new” high school opened on Loop 281 at Airline Road. T. G. Field Auditorium, which for years hosted Longview Symphony concerts and other performances, was located next door. Both eventually were torn down and the corner has been sitting vacant for years.
Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO’s president and CEO, said the organization began talking about moving the LEDCO office from its current location on Center Street inside the Longview Chamber of Commerce headquarters when he joined LEDCO in 2016. Those discussions paused at that time, for a number of reasons, he said, including that LEDCO was focusing on working to secure the Dollar General distribution center that ended up locating in the North Business Park.
He said, though, that LEDCO officials still knew they wanted their “own location.” He said the LEDCO office also needed more space and to be designed for better efficiency.
“We needed our own brand,” he said, and “our own space.”
The organization explored its options in the past few years — should it buy or lease; where should it be located? The business parks LEDCO developed were considered because it’s property that’s already off the tax roll, but really LEDCO wanted to remain in downtown Longview. LEDCO had sponsored the development of the downtown small area plan and wanted to help redevelop the area, Mansfield said. Also, he said downtown Longview is close to many of the other people and organizations LEDCO works with regularly.
Because of that, he regularly drove by the vacant property at Whaley and Second streets. That led him to approach Longview ISD about a property swap — some land that’s in the North Longview Business Park that abuts Judson Middle School in exchange for the downtown property. It kept LEDCO in downtown Longview without removing property from the tax rolls.
“For the taxpayers, it was a great win-win,” he said.
Construction cost estimates originally came in above the $2 million budget, prompting LEDCO to scale back the design with the help of HLH — for Hugman, Lammers and Hawkins, a design and build company in Longview.
“We were able to get this project designed and hopefully built under budget,” Mansfield said.
Stacey Lammers, a partner and interior designer with HLH, described the building as a “beautiful facility that meets all their expectations and it’s very functional.”
“This is a modern, industrial-style building,” but one that doesn’t stand out “like a sore thumb” in that downtown area, she said.
It will have two entrances that feel like main entrances, whether entering from the Whaley side or from the rear parking lot, Lammers said It can be used for meeting large groups of people at the LEDCO office or for receptions and other events. A larger conference room with windows that allow for natural light are to the building’s right side, Lammers said, and a private courtyard and covered patio offer other options for meetings and other gatherings. A board room, catering kitchen and serving area are included in the design, as well as seven offices.
Mansfield said the building is designed for growth.
“This building is designed for 20 years from now,” he said.
The building will be about 5,000 square feet, compared with the approximately 2,400 square feet LEDCO currently occupies. Construction is expected to started within weeks and take 12-14 months to complete.
Also, Mansfield said the historical marker and monument for the former high school, located at the corner of Second and Whaley, will remain in place. Mansfield said LEDCO plans to refurbish the monument and incorporate it into the property’s design.
District 3 Longview City Councilman Ray Wade, who is a former LEDCO board member, recalled how “we dreamed about this day,” when he was on the board. From its current office, LEDCO has been able to attract national companies to Longview, he said.
“Growing up in Longview ISD, I know firsthand the fond memories Longview residents have for this tract of land,” Wade said. “As we break ground on LEDCO’s new home today, we recognize the history and the honor in it. From this new home, I know LEDCO will be able to thrive and help our community flourish.”