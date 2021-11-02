The increased cost of building materials is behind a higher than expected estimate for building the Longview Economic Development Corp.'s new office.
Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO's president and CEO, updated the LEDCO board of directors on the project at their meeting Thursday.
The construction estimates are close to a million dollars higher than expected, he said this week. LEDCO previously budgeted $2 million to build the new office at 400 N. Second St. That's where the former Longview High School and T.G. Field Auditorium were located. LEDCO acquired the land in a property swap with Longview ISD.
The cost of building materials is the culprit, Mansfield said.
"They've skyrocketed in the past year, year and a half," he said.
The office is planned to be 8,500 square feet, with a training room facility companies could use for off-site training.
Mansfield said the board has charged him to come up with some ideas to get the project's proposed costs down.