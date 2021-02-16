Have a closing or cancellation to share with the public? Email newsroom@news-journal.com
City of Longview
Longview offices, library, recreation centers, compost site and Longview Transit will be closed until further notice when the weather and driving conditions improve, according to the city.
Sanitation collection will not be available until the weather permits. An adjusted sanitation collection schedule will be determined according to factors such as weather, road conditions, and the availability of the local landfill and recycling center.
Longview Municipal Court hearings are canceled through Friday.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled and zoning items slated for the meeting will be heard on a later date.
Gregg County
Gregg County Courthouse and other offices are closed until Monday.
City of Gilmer
Gilmer offices will be closed Wednesday. The city said in a statement that it is evaluating on a day-to-day basis when to reopen.
Henderson ISD
Henderson ISD classes will be remote instruction only through Friday. All physical offices and facilities will be closed.
New Diana ISD
New Diana ISD is extending school cancellation to Thursday and Friday. The district said students will Monday.
Kilgore College
Kilgore College will remain closed for the rest of the week with all classes continuing to meet remotely (assuming that instructors and students have electricity and connectivity). All offices will reopen Monday.
St. Mary's Catholic School
St. Mary's will continue distance learning through Friday. Students in grades 6-12 will be using virtual learning, other grades will complete packets sent home last week.
Shreveport VA
The veterans town hall scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled.
Texas Department of Public Safety offices
The DPS will be closing all its offices in the North Texas Region on Wednesday. Driver's license customers with appointments will be contacted to reschedule.
HealthCARE Express
HealthCARE Express clinics in Longview and Marshall will be closed Wednesday.