Hunt Livestock
April 12: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.70 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.87 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.71 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.50 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.43 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.05 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-73 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 88 cents-93 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $480-$1,360
Calves per head: $120-$190
Pairs: $680-$1,210
Goats per head: $115-$210
Panola Livestock
April 13: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.86 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.62 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.28 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.14-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.36 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.22 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.14 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 57 cents-67 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-92 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$850
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $750-$900
Calves per head: $75-$200
Emory Livestock
April 13: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-98 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.20 per pound
Calves per head: $125-$400
Horses per head: $100-$800
Goats per head: $65-$300
Longview Livestock
April 15: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.13 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.15
Packer cows: 15 cents-81 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 86 cents-$1.02 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,250
Calves per head: $100-$200
Goats per head: $135-$210