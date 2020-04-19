Emory Livestock
April 14: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-92 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,400
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $750-$1,000
Stocker cows: 50 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: $35-$350
Horses per head: $150-$450
Goats per head: $45-$200
Longview Livestock
April 16: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-69 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 45 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head: $900-$1,910
Calves per head: NONE
Goats per head: $110-$215
Take home bulls per head: $2,000-$2,475