Emory Livestock

April 14: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.40 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 70 cents-92 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,400

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $750-$1,000

Stocker cows: 50 cents-$1 per pound

Calves per head: $35-$350

Horses per head: $150-$450

Goats per head: $45-$200

Longview Livestock

April 16: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.05 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-69 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 45 cents-90 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,300

Cow/calf pairs per head: $900-$1,910

Calves per head: NONE

Goats per head: $110-$215

Take home bulls per head: $2,000-$2,475