Hunt Livestock
April 19: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.83 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.49 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.41 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.61 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.61 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.07 per pound
Packer cows: 52 cents-73 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-92 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $150-$1,110
Calves per head: $120-$220
Pairs: $290-$1,060
Goats per head: $180-$210
Panola Livestock
April 20: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.75 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.50 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.50 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.42 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.48 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.10 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 50 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $900-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $750-$900
Calves per head: $75-$200
Emory Livestock
April 20: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 90 cents-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 85 cents-$1.95 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 45 cents-$1 per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-92 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: $150-$350
Horses per head: $150-$500
Goats per head: $75-$450
Longview Livestock
April 22: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.12 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-76 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 53.5 cents-96 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $430-$1,120
Calves per head: $125-$335
Goats per head: $65-$305