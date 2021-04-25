Hunt Livestock

April 19: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.83 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.49 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.41 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.70 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.61 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.61 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.38 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.33 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.07 per pound

Packer cows: 52 cents-73 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 60 cents-92 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $150-$1,110

Calves per head: $120-$220

Pairs: $290-$1,060

Goats per head: $180-$210

Panola Livestock

April 20: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.75 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.50 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.50 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.42 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.20 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.48 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.38 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.20 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.10 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-72 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 50 cents-62 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-50 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-95 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$900

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $900-$1,200

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $750-$900

Calves per head: $75-$200

Emory Livestock

April 20: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: 90 cents-$2.20 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 85 cents-$1.95 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound

Packer cows: 45 cents-$1 per pound

Packer bulls: 55 cents-92 cents per pound

Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1 per pound

Calves per head: $150-$350

Horses per head: $150-$500

Goats per head: $75-$450

Longview Livestock

April 22: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.12 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-76 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 53.5 cents-96 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $430-$1,120

Calves per head: $125-$335

Goats per head: $65-$305

