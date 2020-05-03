Emory Livestock
April 28: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.45 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-92 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,550
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $650-$1,000
Stocker cows: 50 cents-$1.05 per pound
Calves per head: $75-$400
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $75-$300
Longview Livestock
April 30: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.58 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.24 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.18 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.19 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 47.5 cents-99 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,580
Cow/calf pairs per head: $340-$1,200
Calves per head: NONE
Goats per head: $70-$205
Take home bull per head: $2,675
Take home bulls per head: $2,000-$2,475