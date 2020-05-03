Emory Livestock

April 28: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.45 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.35 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-68 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 65 cents-92 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,550

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $650-$1,000

Stocker cows: 50 cents-$1.05 per pound

Calves per head: $75-$400

Horses per head: NONE

Goats per head: $75-$300

Longview Livestock

April 30: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.58 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.24 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.18 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.19 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.05 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-75 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 47.5 cents-99 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,580

Cow/calf pairs per head: $340-$1,200

Calves per head: NONE

Goats per head: $70-$205

Take home bull per head: $2,675

Take home bulls per head: $2,000-$2,475