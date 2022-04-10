Hunt Livestock
April 4: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.29 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.29 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$2.07 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.04 per pound
Packer cows: 35 cents-92.5 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1.09.5 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $150-$1,380
Pairs: $850-$1,250
Emory Livestock
April 5: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.95 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.85 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 95 cents-$1.90 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1.19 per pound
Stocker cows: 65 cents-$1.25 per pound
Calves per head: $50-$300
Goats per head: $50-$300
Panola Livestock
April 5: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.42-$2.12 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.35-$2.12 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.25-$2 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.15-$1.68 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.10-$1.64 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2.06 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$2.06 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.68 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.62 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.54 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.28 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 70 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 95 cents-$1.10 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 85 cents-97 per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-85 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,050
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$850
Calves per head: $75-$250
Longview Livestock
April 7: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.92.5 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.87.5 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.37.5 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.92.5 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 84 cents-$1.18 per pound
Calves per head: $150-$225
Goats per head: $50-$310