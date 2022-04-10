Hunt Livestock

April 4: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.29 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.29 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$2.07 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.04 per pound

Packer cows: 35 cents-92.5 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1.09.5 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $150-$1,380

Pairs: $850-$1,250

Emory Livestock

April 5: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.95 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.85 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 95 cents-$1.90 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-90 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1.19 per pound

Stocker cows: 65 cents-$1.25 per pound

Calves per head: $50-$300

Goats per head: $50-$300

Panola Livestock

April 5: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.42-$2.12 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.35-$2.12 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.25-$2 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.15-$1.68 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.10-$1.64 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2.06 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$2.06 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.68 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.62 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.54 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.28 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-95 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 70 cents-85 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-65 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 95 cents-$1.10 per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 85 cents-97 per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-85 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$700

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,300

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,050

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$850

Calves per head: $75-$250

Longview Livestock

April 7: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.92.5 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.87.5 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.37.5 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.92.5 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound

Packer cows: 30 cents-95 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 84 cents-$1.18 per pound

Calves per head: $150-$225

Goats per head: $50-$310

Recommended for You