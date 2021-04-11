Hunt Livestock
April 5: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.99 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.01 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.83 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.69 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.67 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.53 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.53 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.08 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-79 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 79 cents-93 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $390-$1,100
Pairs: $500-$1,570
Panola Livestock
April 6: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$1.95 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.18-$1.98 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.12-$1.85 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.10-$1.48 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 95 cents-$1.24 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.12-$1.52 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.48 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.18 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-48 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-$1 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-80 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,200
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$750
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,050-$1,475
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $900-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$900
Calves per head: $75-$200
Emory Livestock
April 6: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.80 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2.05 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-76 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-95 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: $75-$300
Goats per head: $75-$300
Longview Livestock
April 8: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.13 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.31
Packer cows: 20 cents-76 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 59 cents-96 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $255-$1,290
Calves per head: $150-$325
Goats per head: $95