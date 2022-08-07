Hunt Livestock

August 1: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.01 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound

Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound

Packer cows: 35 cents-88 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 98 cents-$1.17 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $230-$1,230

Pairs: $420-$1,720

Emory Livestock

August 2: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.85 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-92 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 65 cents-$1.18 per pound

Stocker cows: 25 cents-92 cents per pound

Calves per head: $15-$250

Horses per head: $100-$800

Goats per head: $45-$300

Panola Livestock

August 2: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$2.35 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$2.25 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.69 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.58 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.55 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.48 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.90 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.82 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.64 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.46 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.30 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 68 cents-82 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 60 cents-72 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-94 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-82 per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-72 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$1,000

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$800

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$600

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,250

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$900

Calves per head: $75-$125

Longview Livestock

August 4: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67.5 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.72.5 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.54 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.62.5 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-74 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 45 cents-$1.12 per pound

Stocker cows: $300-$1,150

Calves per head: $50-$175

Goats per head: $55-$290

