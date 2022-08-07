Hunt Livestock
August 1: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.01 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Packer cows: 35 cents-88 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 98 cents-$1.17 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $230-$1,230
Pairs: $420-$1,720
Emory Livestock
August 2: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-92 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-$1.18 per pound
Stocker cows: 25 cents-92 cents per pound
Calves per head: $15-$250
Horses per head: $100-$800
Goats per head: $45-$300
Panola Livestock
August 2: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$2.35 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$2.25 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.69 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.58 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.48 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.90 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.82 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.64 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.46 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.30 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 68 cents-82 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 60 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-94 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-82 per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-72 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$800
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$900
Calves per head: $75-$125
Longview Livestock
August 4: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67.5 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.72.5 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.54 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.62.5 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-74 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 45 cents-$1.12 per pound
Stocker cows: $300-$1,150
Calves per head: $50-$175
Goats per head: $55-$290