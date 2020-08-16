Hunt Livestock

Aug. 10: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound

Packer cows: 35 cents-69 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 60 cents-97.5 cents per pound

Calves per head: $100-$205

Stocker cows per head: $370-$1,090

Cow/calf pairs per head: $600-$1,500

Goats per head: None

Panola Livestock

Aug. 11: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.24-$1.75 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$1.64 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.15-$1.57 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.45 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.25 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.64 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.32 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.22 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-67 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 55 cents-62 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-52 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-95 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $900-$1,100

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$650

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,200

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $900-$1,000

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $750-$950

Calves per head: $75-$200

Emory Livestock

Aug. 11: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.55 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound

Packer cows: 30 cents-72 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 70 cents-91 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,400

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $600-$1,000

Stocker cows: 55 cents-85 cents per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Horses per head: $60-$500

Goats per head: $40-$300

Longview Livestock

Aug. 13: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.97 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound

Packer cows: 21 cents-69 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 40 cents-97 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,150

Cow/calf pairs per head: None

Calves per head: None

Goats per head: $135-$300

Charolais Bulls pairs: $2,000-$2,700