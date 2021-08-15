Panola Livestock
Aug. 10: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.68 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.47 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 55 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-93 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 67 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $600-$750
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,150
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$950
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $75-$200
Emory Livestock
Aug. 10: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 90 cents-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 85 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-$1 per pound
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.10 per pound
Goats per head: $55-$350
Longview LivestockAug. 12: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.30 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.27.5 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Packer cows: 40 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 61 cents-$1.04 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $350-$1,525
Calves per head: $150-$300
Goats per head: $105-$200