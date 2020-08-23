Panola Livestock
Aug. 18: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.94 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.16-$1.80 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.62 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.48 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.33 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.82 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.22 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $900-$1,050
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$900
Calves per head: $75-$200
Emory Livestock
Aug. 18: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-90 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: NONE
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: NONE
Stocker cows: 55 cents-80 cents per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Horses per head: $150-$800
Goats per head: $50-$360