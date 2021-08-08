Hunt LivestockAug. 2: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.19 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.09 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.375 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.10 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.73 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.28 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-1.11 per pound
Packer cows: 35 cents-77 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1.03 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $245-$1,300
Pairs: $585-$1,600
Panola LivestockAug. 3: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2.12 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$2.10 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.90 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.68 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.62 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.49 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$2.10 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.68 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.66 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.56 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.54 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.33 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 80 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$950
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$800
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $850-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $75-$200
Emory Livestock
Aug. 3: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 90 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 90 cents-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.50 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-78 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-$1 per pound
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.15 per pound
Horses per head: $150-$800
Goats per head: $45-$350
Longview LivestockAug. 5: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Packer cows: 40 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 74.5 cents-$1.09 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,200