Hunt LivestockAug. 2: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.19 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.09 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.375 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.10 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.59 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.73 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.28 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-1.11 per pound

Packer cows: 35 cents-77 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1.03 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $245-$1,300

Pairs: $585-$1,600

Panola LivestockAug. 3: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2.12 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$2.10 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.90 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.68 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.62 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.49 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$2.10 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.68 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.66 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.56 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.54 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.33 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-95 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 80 cents-85 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$950

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$800

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$650

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $850-$1,100

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$900

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800

Calves per head: $75-$200

Emory Livestock

Aug. 3: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 90 cents-$1.85 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: 90 cents-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.50 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-78 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 65 cents-$1 per pound

Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.15 per pound

Horses per head: $150-$800

Goats per head: $45-$350

Longview LivestockAug. 5: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound

Packer cows: 40 cents-80 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 74.5 cents-$1.09 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,200

Recommended for You