Panola Livestock
Aug. 25: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.80 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.38 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.26 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.34 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-67 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 52 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-92 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$900
Calves per head: $75-$200
Emory Livestock
Aug. 25: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-90 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: NONE
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $650-$1,150
Stocker cows: 55 cents-80 cents per pound
Calves per head: $75-$250
Horses per head: $75-$350
Goats per head: $50-$250