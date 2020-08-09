Hunt Livestock
Aug. 3: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.97 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Packer cows: 27.5 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-98.5 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $410-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head: $740-$1,530
Panola Livestock
Aug. 4: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.45-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.32-$1.82 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$1.48 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.15-$1.42 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.27 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.27 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.10 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 55 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1.06 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 80 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $1,050-$1,350
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $850-$950
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$750
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,300-$1,700
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $900-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $100-$200
Emory Livestock
Aug. 4: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-74 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-92 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$1,000
Stocker cows: 55 cents-95 cents per pound
Goats per head: $45-$200
Longview Livestock
Aug. 6: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-71 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-98 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $350-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head: $600-$1,280
Calves per head: $215
Goats per head: $50-$260