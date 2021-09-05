Hunt Livestock
Aug. 30: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.80 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.97 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.82 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.67 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 40 cents-78 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 79 cents-98 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $150-$1,100
Pairs: $790-$1,320
Emory Livestock
Aug. 31: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 95 cents-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 95 cents-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 85 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.50 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-81 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-97 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: $50-$250
Horses per head: $150-$700
Goats per head: $45-$350
Panola Livestock
Aug. 31: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.14-$1.68 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.70 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.55 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.90 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.18-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.62 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 95 cents-$1.20 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-$1 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 80 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,050
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $600-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$900
Calves per head: $75-$200
Longview Livestock
Sept. 2: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$174 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.62 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Packer cows: 24 cents-78 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 40 cents-$1.05 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $225-$1,175
Goats per head: $80-$185
Horses per head: $2,800