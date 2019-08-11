Hunt Livestock
Aug. 5: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.03 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.99 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Steers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 800 or 899 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 800 or 899 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-69 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-92 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $175-$1,230
Cow/calf pairs per head: $900-$1,230
Emory Livestock
Aug. 6: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-69 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-88 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $1,000-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$1,000
Stocker cows: 65 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: $10-$275
Horses per head: $50-$400
Goats per head: $30-$250
Panola Livestock
Aug. 6: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.20-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.05-$1.52 per pound
Steers more than 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers more than 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.26 per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 60 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls — low yield: 60 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls — high yield: 75 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young bred: $750-$1,100
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $650-$750
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $650-$850
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $900-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $700-$800
Calves per head: $50-$150
Goats per head: $25-$150