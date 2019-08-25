Hunt Livestock
Aug. 19: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.93 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Steers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Steers 800 or 899 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Heifers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound
Packer cows: 33 cents-66 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 76 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $750-$1,180
Cow/calf pairs per head: $820-$1,510
Emory Livestock
Aug. 20: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-64 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-88 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $1,000-$1,500
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $450-$1,000
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.05 per pound
Calves per head: $25-$250
Horses per head: $50-$400
Goats per head: $25-$200
Panola Livestock
Aug. 20: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: N/A-$1.80 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: N/A-$1.74 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: N/A-$1.52 per pound
Steers more than 500 pounds: N/A-$1.38 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: N/A-$1.77 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: N/A-$1.72 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: N/A-$1.47 per pound
Heifers more than 500 pounds: N/A-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 48 cents-57 cents per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 57 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls — low yield: 60 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls — high yield: 75 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young bred: $550-$1,000
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $400-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $650-$800
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $900-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $550-$750
Calves per head: $25-$125
Goats per head: $25-$125