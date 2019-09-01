Emory Livestock
Aug. 27: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-90 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $1,000-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$1,000
Stocker cows: 50 cents-$1.15 per pound
Calves per head: $10-$275
Horses per head: $50-$300
Goats per head: $25-$250
Panola Livestock
Aug. 27: CarthageSteers less than 300 pounds: $1.22-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.22-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.57 per pound
Steers more than 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.54 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.15-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers more than 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.38 per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer bulls — low yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer bulls — high yield: 75 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young bred: $650-$900
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $500-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $600-$800
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $700-$900
Calves per head: $45-$150
Goats per head: $35-$125