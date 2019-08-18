Hunt Livestock
Aug. 12: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Steers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Steers 800 or 899 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Heifers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound
Packer cows: 22 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 72 cents-89 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,320
Cow/calf pairs per head: $650-$1,590
Emory Livestock
Aug. 13: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.30 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.15 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.10 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-64 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-89 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $1,000-$1,400
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$1,000
Stocker cows: 50 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: $10-$250
Horses per head: $80-$400
Goats per head: $25-$270
Panola Livestock
Aug. 13: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.76 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.15-$1.60 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.05-$1.45 per pound
Steers more than 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.37 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.05-$1.44 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers more than 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.29 per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 45 cents-52 cents per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 55 cents-64 cents per pound
Packer bulls — low yield: 60 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls — high yield: 75 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young bred: $500-$800
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $700-$800
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $850-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $700-$850
Calves per head: $45-$100
Goats per head: $25-$75