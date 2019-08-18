Hunt Livestock

Aug. 12: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound

Steers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound

Steers 800 or 899 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound

Heifers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound

Packer cows: 22 cents-68 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 72 cents-89 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,320

Cow/calf pairs per head: $650-$1,590

Emory Livestock

Aug. 13: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.30 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.20 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.15 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.10 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-64 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 65 cents-89 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $1,000-$1,400

Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$1,000

Stocker cows: 50 cents-95 cents per pound

Calves per head: $10-$250

Horses per head: $80-$400

Goats per head: $25-$270

Panola Livestock

Aug. 13: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.76 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.15-$1.60 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.05-$1.45 per pound

Steers more than 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.37 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.05-$1.44 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Heifers more than 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.29 per pound

Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound

Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 45 cents-52 cents per pound

Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 55 cents-64 cents per pound

Packer bulls — low yield: 60 cents-75 cents per pound

Packer bulls — high yield: 75 cents-90 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head — young bred: $500-$800

Stocker cows per head — older bred: $450-$600

Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $700-$800

Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $850-$1,200

Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $700-$850

Calves per head: $45-$100

Goats per head: $25-$75