Hunt Livestock
Dec. 13: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.09 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.79 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.59 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.77 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.73 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.27 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-65.5 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 61 cents-89.5 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $270-$1,380
Goats per head: $75-$225
Pairs: $350-$1,360
Emory Livestock
Dec. 14: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 90 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 60 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 50 cents-$1.40 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-98 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 55 cents-95 cents per pound
Goats per head: $75-$300
Panola Livestock
Dec. 14: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$2.10 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.78 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.72 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.37 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$2.14 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.14-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 75 cents-$1.58 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.22 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 50 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 25 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $600-$800
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $400-$500
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $550-$750
Calves per head: $50-$150
Longview Livestock
Dec. 16: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.72.5 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.57.5 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.37.5 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.77.5 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-74 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 40 cents-98 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $675-$1,175
Goats per head: $35-$245