Panola Livestock

Dec. 15: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$2.00 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.90 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.70 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.00-$1.24 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.20 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.00-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.15 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents- 95 cents per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 20 cents-35 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-82 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-75 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,000

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$800

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $900-$1,100

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$900

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$750

Calves per head: $75-$150

Emory Livestock

Dec. 15: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.90 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.65 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.35 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-54 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 55 cents-84 cents per pound

Stocker cows: 45 cents-95 cents per pound

Calves per head: $10-$200

Pairs low-middle: $500-$1,00

Horses per head: $40-$500

Goats per head: $45-$250