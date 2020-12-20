Panola Livestock
Dec. 15: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$2.00 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.00-$1.24 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.00-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.15 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents- 95 cents per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 20 cents-35 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-82 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$800
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $900-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$750
Calves per head: $75-$150
Emory Livestock
Dec. 15: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.65 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-54 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-84 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 45 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: $10-$200
Pairs low-middle: $500-$1,00
Horses per head: $40-$500
Goats per head: $45-$250