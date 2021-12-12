Hunt Livestock
Dec. 6: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.075 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Packer cows: 26 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-89 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $125-$1,300
Goats per head: $95-$280
Pairs: $600-$1,400
Emory Livestock
Dec. 7: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$2.15 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-71 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.25 per pound
Calves per head: $50-$250
Goats per head: $50-$350
Panola Livestock
Dec. 7: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.88 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.18-$1.74 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.76 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.42 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.74 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.72 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.24 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-64 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,300
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$800
Calves per head: $50-$150
Longview Livestock
Dec. 9: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.30 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.97.5 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.67.5 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.07.5 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-78 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 35 cents-97 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,050
Goats per head: $115-$305