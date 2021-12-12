Hunt Livestock

Dec. 6: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.075 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound

Packer cows: 26 cents-68 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 60 cents-89 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $125-$1,300

Goats per head: $95-$280

Pairs: $600-$1,400

Emory Livestock

Dec. 7: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2.20 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$2.15 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.70 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.45 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-71 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 55 cents-90 cents per pound

Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.25 per pound

Calves per head: $50-$250

Goats per head: $50-$350

Panola Livestock

Dec. 7: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.90 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.88 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.18-$1.74 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.76 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.42 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.50 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.74 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.72 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.24 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-64 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45 cents-60 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-90 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,300

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$1,000

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$650

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,200

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$1,000

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$800

Calves per head: $50-$150

Longview Livestock

Dec. 9: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.30 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.97.5 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.67.5 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.07.5 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-78 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 35 cents-97 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,050

Goats per head: $115-$305

