Hunt Livestock
Dec. 7: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.00-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.88 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-54.5 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-83 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$950
Pairs per head: $810-$1,280
Panola Livestock
Dec. 8: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.66 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.50 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.34 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.00-$1.52 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.52 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.26 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.10 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 48 cents-53 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 38 cents-48 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 25 cents-35 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 50 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,600
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $900-$1,150
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,250-$1,600
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$900
Calves per head: $50-$200
Emory Livestock
Dec. 8: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2.00 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 65 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-54 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-83 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 50 cents-85 cents per pound
Calves per head: $40-$250
Goats per head: $35-$300
Longview Livestock
Dec. 10: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-61 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 40 cents-88 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,230
Top pairs per head: $410-$1,140
Goats per head: $100-$265
Calves per head: $50-$185