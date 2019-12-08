Hunt Livestock
Dec. 2: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.09 per pound
Packer cows: 15 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 58 cents-68 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,330
Cow/calf pairs per head: $550-$1,250
Panola Livestock
Dec. 3: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: N/A-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: N/A-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: N/A-$1.56 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: N/A-$1.40 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: N/A-$1.24 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: N/A-$1.10 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: N/A-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: N/A-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: N/A-$1.34 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: N/A-$1.24 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: N/A-$1.16 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: N/A-$1.04 per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 50 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 30 cents-40 cents per pound
Packer bulls — large frame/high yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls — medium frame/medium yield: 67 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls — small frame/low yield: 50 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young heavy bred: $750-$1,000
Stocker cows per head — young light bred: $650-$900
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $550-$750
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $750-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $650-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $550-$750
Calves per head: $25-$150
Goats per head: $25-$150
Emory Livestock
Dec. 3: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.30 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-80 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $900-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$900
Stocker cows: 50 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: $5-$200
Horses per head: $45-$450
Goats per head: $35-$250
Longview Livestock
Dec. 5: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.93 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.68 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.12 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.68 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows: 15 cents-56 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-88 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $340-$1,090
Cow/calf pairs per head: $350-$1,190
Calves per head: NONE