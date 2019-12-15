Panola Livestock
Dec. 10: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.54 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: 90 cents-$1.47 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 80 cents-$1.20 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.05 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 90 cents-$1.22 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 80 cents-$1.06 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 65 cents-$1 per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 42 cents-52 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 20 cents-30 cents per pound
Packer bulls — large frame/high yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls — medium frame/medium yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls — small frame/low yield: 50 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young heavy bred: $650-$1,000
Stocker cows per head — young light bred: $550-$700
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $500-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $850-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $25-$150
Goats per head: $25-$150
Hunt Livestock
Dec. 9: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.83 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.18 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-53 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-81 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $260-$1,140
Cow/calf pairs per head: $800-$1,360
Emory Livestock
Dec. 10: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-70 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $850-$1,050
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$850
Stocker cows: 40 cents-85 cents per pound
Calves per head: $10-$200
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $45-$250
Longview Livestock
Dec. 12: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.88 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.78 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.68 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.44 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.11 per pound
Packer cows: 17.5 cents-59 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-82 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $560-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head: $450-$1,150
Calves per head: NONE