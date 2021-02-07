Hunt Livestock
Feb. 1: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound
Packer cows: 33 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 81 cents-97 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $260-$1,180
Goats per head: $145-$205
Calves per head: $110-$240
Panola Livestock
Feb. 2: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.30-$1.82 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.15-$1.60 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.10-$1.37 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.19 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.54 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.00-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30-40 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-92 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,150
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $75-$250
Emory Livestock
Feb. 2: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.00-$2.00 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 85 cents-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 90 cents-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 40 cents-$1.05 cents per pound
Calves per head: $25-$250
Horses per head: $50-$700
Goats per head: $50-$300
Longview Livestock
Feb. 4: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.00 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 30 cents-98 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,280
Goats per head: $85-$265
Calves per head: $50-$200
Top pairs: $800-$1,410