Hunt Livestock

Feb. 21: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.13 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.33 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.83 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Packer cows: 30 cents-88 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 60 cents-$1.09 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $230-$1,570

Pairs: $405-$1,390

Emory Livestock

Feb. 22: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.30 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.85 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 95 cents-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-88 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1.12 per pound

Stocker cows: 65 cents-$1.15 per pound

Calves per head: $75-$250

Goats per head: $50-$250

Panola Livestock

Feb. 22: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.40-$2.30 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$2.20 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$2.08 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.90 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.72 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$2.10 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$2 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.48 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.24 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-90 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-60 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 95 cents-$1.10 per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 90 cents-$1 per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 75 cents-90 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$1,100

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$850

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$700

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $750-$900

Calves per head: $70-$200

Longview Livestock

Feb. 24: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.40-$2.30 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$2.25 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.50-$2.15 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.20-$1.71 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.30-$1.49 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1.15-$1.32 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound

Packer cows: 30 cents-95 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 86 cents-$1.27.5 per pound

Calves per head: $180-$290

Goats per head: $65-$230

Recommended for You