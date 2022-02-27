Hunt Livestock
Feb. 21: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.13 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.33 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.83 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-88 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-$1.09 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $230-$1,570
Pairs: $405-$1,390
Emory Livestock
Feb. 22: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.30 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 95 cents-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-88 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1.12 per pound
Stocker cows: 65 cents-$1.15 per pound
Calves per head: $75-$250
Goats per head: $50-$250
Panola Livestock
Feb. 22: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.40-$2.30 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$2.20 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$2.08 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.90 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.72 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$2.10 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$2 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.48 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.24 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 95 cents-$1.10 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 90 cents-$1 per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 75 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$850
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $750-$900
Calves per head: $70-$200
Longview Livestock
Feb. 24: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.40-$2.30 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$2.25 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.50-$2.15 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.20-$1.71 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.30-$1.49 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1.15-$1.32 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 86 cents-$1.27.5 per pound
Calves per head: $180-$290
Goats per head: $65-$230