Hunt Livestock

Feb. 8: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.07 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.00 per pound

Packer cows: 38 cents-66 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 76.5 cents-91 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $150-$1,260

Pairs: $500-$1,120

Panola Livestock

Feb. 9: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.95 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.72 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.65 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.58 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.18 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.52 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.00-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.25 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.25 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 58 cents-66 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45-55 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30-45 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-88 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $650-$900

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $500-$650

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $400-$500

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $850-$1,200

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $700-$950

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $550-$750

Calves per head: $75-$250

Emory Livestock

Feb. 9: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.70 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 55 cents-94 cents per pound

Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.00 cents per pound

Calves per head: $25-$250

Horses per head: $75-$700

Goats per head: $50-$350

