Hunt Livestock
Feb. 8: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.07 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.00 per pound
Packer cows: 38 cents-66 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 76.5 cents-91 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $150-$1,260
Pairs: $500-$1,120
Panola Livestock
Feb. 9: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.72 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.65 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.58 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.18 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.52 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.00-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 58 cents-66 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-88 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $650-$900
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $500-$650
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $400-$500
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $850-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $700-$950
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $550-$750
Calves per head: $75-$250
Emory Livestock
Feb. 9: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-94 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.00 cents per pound
Calves per head: $25-$250
Horses per head: $75-$700
Goats per head: $50-$350