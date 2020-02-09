Hunt Livestock
Feb. 3: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.01 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.62 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 30 cents-73 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $240-$1,030
Cow/calf pairs per head: $440-$1,060
Goats per head: NONE
Panola Livestock
Feb. 4: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.75 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.62 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.42 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.25 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.44 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 70 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $1,300-$1,700
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $850-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$750
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,150-$1,600
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $750-$900
Calves per head: $50-$125
Goats per head: $50-$125
Emory Livestock
Feb. 4: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 90 cents-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 90 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-69 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-95 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $900-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $700-$900
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.05 per pound
Calves per head: $25-$290
Horses per head: $150-$490
Goats per head: $65-$175
Longview Livestock
Feb. 6: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.31 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.83 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.97 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.58 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 40 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,270
Cow/calf pairs per head: $850-$1,350
Calves per head: $150-$235