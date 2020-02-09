Hunt Livestock

Feb. 3: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.01 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.62 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Packer cows: 30 cents-73 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 70 cents-95 cents per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Stocker cows per head: $240-$1,030

Cow/calf pairs per head: $440-$1,060

Goats per head: NONE

Panola Livestock

Feb. 4: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.75 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.62 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.42 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.25 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.44 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.15 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 70 cents-85 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $1,300-$1,700

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $850-$1,000

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$750

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,150-$1,600

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $950-$1,200

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $750-$900

Calves per head: $50-$125

Goats per head: $50-$125

Emory Livestock

Feb. 4: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 90 cents-$1.90 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.60 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 90 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound

Packer cows: 20 cents-69 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 65 cents-95 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $900-$1,300

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $700-$900

Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.05 per pound

Calves per head: $25-$290

Horses per head: $150-$490

Goats per head: $65-$175

Longview Livestock

Feb. 6: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.31 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.83 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.97 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.58 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound

Packer cows: 20 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 40 cents-90 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,270

Cow/calf pairs per head: $850-$1,350

Calves per head: $150-$235