Hunt Livestock
Feb. 10: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 30 cents-71 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,190
Cow/calf pairs per head: $1,000-$1,170
Goats per head: $80-$150
Panola Livestock
Feb. 11: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$2.14 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$2.02 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.14-$1.80 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.74 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.36 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.98 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.17-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.66 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.30 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-67 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-96 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $1,100-$1,550
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $850-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $650-$800
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,100-$1,650
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $900-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$900
Calves per head: $50-$150
Goats per head: $50-$150
Emory Livestock
Feb. 11: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-69 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-90 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: NONE
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$1,100
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.10 per pound
Calves per head: $10-$250
Horses per head: $75-$500
Goats per head: $45-$150
Longview Livestock
Feb. 13: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.18 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.68 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-71 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-88.5 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $280-$1,050
Cow/calf pairs per head: $680-$1,150
Calves per head: $200