Hunt Livestock

Feb. 10: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Packer cows: 30 cents-71 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 70 cents-95 cents per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,190

Cow/calf pairs per head: $1,000-$1,170

Goats per head: $80-$150

Panola Livestock

Feb. 11: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$2.14 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$2.02 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.14-$1.80 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.74 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.36 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.98 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.17-$1.70 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.66 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.30 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-67 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-96 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-80 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $1,100-$1,550

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $850-$1,000

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $650-$800

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,100-$1,650

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $900-$1,100

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$900

Calves per head: $50-$150

Goats per head: $50-$150

Emory Livestock

Feb. 11: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.45 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-69 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 65 cents-90 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: NONE

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$1,100

Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.10 per pound

Calves per head: $10-$250

Horses per head: $75-$500

Goats per head: $45-$150

Longview Livestock

Feb. 13: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.18 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.68 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-71 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 50 cents-88.5 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $280-$1,050

Cow/calf pairs per head: $680-$1,150

Calves per head: $200