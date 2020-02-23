Hunt Livestock

Feb. 17: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.23 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.19 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Packer cows: 40 cents-76.5 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1 per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Stocker cows per head: $185-$1,100

Cow/calf pairs per head: $600-$840

Goats per head: NONE

Panola Livestock

Feb. 18: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.40-$2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.27-$1.90 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.84 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.72 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.22 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.28 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.15 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-68 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-50 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-96 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,100

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $700-$900

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$650

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,400

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$800

Calves per head: $50-$150

Goats per head: $35-$150

Emory Livestock

Feb. 18: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.30 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.50 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-73 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 70 cents-95 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $900-$1,400

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $600-$900

Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.15 per pound

Calves per head: $25-$250

Horses per head: $150-$450

Goats per head: $55-$200

Longview Livestock

Feb. 20: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.01 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.99 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.58 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound

Packer cows: 20 cents-71 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1.02 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,260

Cow/calf pairs per head: $400-$1,450

Calves per head: $225

Goats per head: $65-$300