Hunt Livestock
Feb. 17: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.23 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.19 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 40 cents-76.5 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $185-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head: $600-$840
Goats per head: NONE
Panola Livestock
Feb. 18: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.40-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.27-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.84 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.72 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.22 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.28 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-96 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $700-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,400
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$800
Calves per head: $50-$150
Goats per head: $35-$150
Emory Livestock
Feb. 18: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.30 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.50 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-73 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-95 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $900-$1,400
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $600-$900
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.15 per pound
Calves per head: $25-$250
Horses per head: $150-$450
Goats per head: $55-$200
Longview Livestock
Feb. 20: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.01 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.99 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.58 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-71 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1.02 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,260
Cow/calf pairs per head: $400-$1,450
Calves per head: $225
Goats per head: $65-$300