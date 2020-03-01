Hunt Livestock

Feb. 24: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.09 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Packer cows: 30 cents-75 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 70 cents-85.5 cents per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Stocker cows per head: $230-$1,160

Cow/calf pairs per head: $1,040-$1.360

Goats per head: NONE

Panola Livestock

Feb. 25: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.40-$2.08 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$1.88 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$1.65 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.25 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.88 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.15 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-72 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-95 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-80 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-70 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $1,000-$1,350

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $850-$900

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$700

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$950

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800

Calves per head: $25-$150

Goats per head: $25-$150

Emory Livestock

Feb. 25: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.30 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.80 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-74 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 65 cents-93 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: NONE

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$1,000

Stocker cows: 65 cents-$1.05 per pound

Calves per head: $35-$300

Horses per head: NONE

Goats per head: $45-$250

Longview Livestock

Feb. 27: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.78 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.09 per pound

Packer cows: 20 cents-72 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $310-$1,180

Cow/calf pairs per head: $590-$1,030

Calves per head: $50-$1.75

Goats per head: $30-$300