Hunt Livestock
Feb. 24: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.09 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 30 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-85.5 cents per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $230-$1,160
Cow/calf pairs per head: $1,040-$1.360
Goats per head: NONE
Panola Livestock
Feb. 25: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.40-$2.08 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$1.88 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$1.65 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.25 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.88 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.15 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-70 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $1,000-$1,350
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $850-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$950
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $25-$150
Goats per head: $25-$150
Emory Livestock
Feb. 25: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.30 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.80 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-74 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-93 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: NONE
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$1,000
Stocker cows: 65 cents-$1.05 per pound
Calves per head: $35-$300
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $45-$250
Longview Livestock
Feb. 27: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.78 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.09 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $310-$1,180
Cow/calf pairs per head: $590-$1,030
Calves per head: $50-$1.75
Goats per head: $30-$300