Hunt Livestock
Jan. 10: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.23 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.23 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.83 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.13 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Packer cows: 30.5 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 85 cents-91.5 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,510
Pairs: $930-$1,300
Emory Livestock
Jan. 11: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 90 cents-$2.15 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.95 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 90 cents-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.50 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-95 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.20 per pound
Calves per head: $50-$250
Horses per head: $150-500
Goats per head: $50-$375
Panola LivestockJan. 11: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.88 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.62 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.64 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.56 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.66 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.52 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.44 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.21 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-98 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $700-$800
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,350
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$900
Calves per head: $50-$150
Longview Livestock
Jan. 13: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.22 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.92.5 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-79 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 51 cents-$1.05 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $240-$1,400
Calves per head: $100-$175
Goats per head: $100-$330