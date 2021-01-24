Hunt Livestock
Jan. 18: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.00-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.01 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.14 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.05
Packer cows: 26 cents-57.5 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 77 cents-86 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $320-$1,200
Calves per head: $140-$210
Goats per head: $50-$300
Pairs: $550-$1,630
Panola Livestock
Jan. 19: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.80 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.70 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.42 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.62 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 90 cents-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 80 cents-$1.28 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 65 cents-$1.20 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 50 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 40-50 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 25-35 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-84 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $600-$700
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $750-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $650-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $550-$650
Calves per head: $50-$200
Emory Livestock
Jan. 19: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 90 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-58 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-84 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: $50-$300
Goats per head: $50-$300
Longview Livestock
Jan. 21: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.99 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.00 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-73 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-87 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $400-$1,120