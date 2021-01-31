Hunt Livestock
Jan. 25: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.35 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.93 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.09 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-57.5 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-83.5 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,110
Goats per head: $100-$230
Pairs: $1,110-$1,400
Panola Livestock
Jan. 26: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.38-$2.00 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$1.62 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.15-$1.54 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.00-$1.28 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.15 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.62 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.00-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.26 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 25-40 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$800
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$950
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $550-$750
Calves per head: $75-$250
Emory Livestock
Jan. 26: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.60 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-87 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 45 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: $75-$250
Goats per head: $50-$300
Longview Livestock
Jan. 28: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Packer cows: 24.5 cents-69 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 45 cents-96 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $360-$1,560
Goats per head: $85-$195
Take Home Angus Bulls per head $2,050