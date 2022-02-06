Hunt Livestock
Jan. 31: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Packer cows: 35 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 61.5 cents-$1.06.5 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,210
Pairs: $550-$1,450
Emory Livestock
Feb. 1: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 95 cents-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 95 cents-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 85 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.50 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-86 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1.08 pound
Stocker cows: 65 cents-$1.10 per pound
Calves per head: $75-$250
Goats per head: $75-$300
Panola Livestock
Feb. 1: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.82 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.84 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.65 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.52 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.24 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.68 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.12-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.36 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.24 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 70 cents-79 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-99 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 80 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$750
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$950
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $450-$600
Calves per head: $50-$200
Longview Livestock
Feb. 3: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.12 per pound
Packer cows: 28 cents-89 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 72 cents-$1.11 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $375-$1,050
Goats per head: $75-$185