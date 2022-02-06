Hunt Livestock

Jan. 31: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound

Packer cows: 35 cents-85 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 61.5 cents-$1.06.5 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,210

Pairs: $550-$1,450

Emory Livestock

Feb. 1: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 95 cents-$1.90 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: 95 cents-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 85 cents-$1.70 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.50 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-86 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1.08 pound

Stocker cows: 65 cents-$1.10 per pound

Calves per head: $75-$250

Goats per head: $75-$300

Panola Livestock

Feb. 1: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.90 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.82 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.84 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.65 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.52 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.24 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.68 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.12-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.36 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.24 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 70 cents-79 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-55 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-99 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 80 cents-85 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$1,100

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$750

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$650

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$950

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $450-$600

Calves per head: $50-$200

Longview Livestock

Feb. 3: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.12 per pound

Packer cows: 28 cents-89 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 72 cents-$1.11 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $375-$1,050

Goats per head: $75-$185

