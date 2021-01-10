Hunt Livestock
Jan. 4: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.00-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-54 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-87 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,280
Calves per head: $60-$150
Goats per head: $91-$180
Pairs: $690-$1,190
Panola Livestock
Jan. 5: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2.25 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$1.62 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.58 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.50 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.28 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.23-$2.15 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.78 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.54 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.00-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.26 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents- 95 cents per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 48 cents-54 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 38 cents-48 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 20 cents-35 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 70 cents-82 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 50 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $600-$900
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $550-$750
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $850-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$950
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $50-$150
Emory Livestock
Jan. 5: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 90 cents-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2.00 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-88 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 60 cents- 95 cents per pound
Calves per head: $50-$500
Horses per head: $200-$1,700
Goats per head: $75-$300
Longview Livestock
Jan. 7: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.17 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.00 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Packer cows: 29 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 30 cents-87.5 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,220
Top pairs per head: $800-$1,080
Goats per head: $60-$225
Take-home bulls per head: $1,150-$1,750