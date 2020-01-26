Hunt Livestock
Jan. 20: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.11 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.93 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.11 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.07 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-64 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-82 cents per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $225-$1,150
Cow/calf pairs per head: $720-$1,380
Goats per head: NONE
Panola Livestock
Jan. 21: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$1.82 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.78 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.44 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.24 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-67 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 48 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 25 cents-35 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-78 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 50 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,125
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$750
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,350
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$800
Calves per head: $25-$150
Goats per head: $25-$150
Emory Livestock
Jan. 21: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.30 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.80 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-63 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-87 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,400
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$1,000
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.20 per pound
Calves per head: $10-$250
Horses per head: $50-$450
Goats per head: $45-$250
Longview Livestock
Jan. 23: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.19 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.83 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.58 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound
Packer cows: 29.5 cents-71 cents per pound
Packer bulls: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,050
Cow/calf pairs per head: $300-$1,150
Calves per head: NONE